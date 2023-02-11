GOP rep rips 'completely false' Washington Post report

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation
Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida ripped The Washington Post’s treatment of conservative minorities Friday, saying that the media outlet’s “completely false” report on her background had an “incredibly racist” undertone.
“They did start out with saying that I basically made up the fact that my father never went to jail and, as you saw with the records that we sent to Fox News, that’s completely false. You know, my story, growing up within the welfare system, going to over six high schools,” Luna told “Jesse Watters Primetime” guest host Will Cain. “That’s not something that the Washington Post wants to tell the truth about.”
Luna added that the newspaper omitted information from some interviews that contradicted claims published by the outlet. The Post later added a correction on one of its claims, admitting Luna had not registered to vote as a Democrat while in Washington state.
“They also proceeded to leave out an entire interview with a roommate that I had that debunked a bizarre claim made by someone that was apparently stationed with me that claimed that I owned a firearm during this break-in,” Luna said, noting that her attorneys sent the paper a letter demanding a correction. Luna added that People magazine had agreed to hold off publishing an article until after her appearance on Fox News.
WATCH:
Luna defeated Democratic candidate Eric Lynn for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, securing 53.1% of the vote in the Nov. 8 midterm elections after she narrowly lost to then-Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist in 2020.
“It’s awful how they treat minorities and the fact is the undertone of the article was incredibly racist. They tried to undercut my Hispanic heritage,” Luna said. “They even spoke to my mother and did a report on what she was posting. The Washington Post is compost and they should do better.”
Luna accused the Post of targeting her because she was a conservative Hispanic woman after Cain brought up attacks on Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is black.
“I think that my story is something that they didn’t want to believe is true. Again, I grew up within the welfare system. I went to over six high schools. My parents were never married. I think also one of the craziest claims that they’re trying to say I wasn’t raised as a messianic Jew. You know, I have documentation and photos of my father at synagogue. My mother confirmed this to the Washington Post,” Luna said.
“But again, they don’t want people like me to have credibility, so what they try to do is attack the reputation. Mind you, this is also a few days after though I went after Yoel Roth and Twitter for exposing them as being joint state actors,” Luna continued. “So, I am on congressional oversight. I do believe that they are trying to again attack my credibility and I’m not going to let them get away with it. The American people deserve honest representation. I’m exactly that and I have the receipts to prove it.”
Luna and the Washington Post did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
