GOP senator unloads on Dems for pushing false 'Russia' narratives

It has been a coalition of Democrats, of leftist media organizations, and Deep State factions that has been trying to push "Russia" claims onto the American public.

And damage Republicans at the same time.

It is Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who has unloaded on the conspirators before a House committee hearing.

The Right Scoop commented that his statement, "Opened the FLOODGATES on the Democrats and the media and the deep state to obstruct justice, interfere with investigations, and smear anyone who dared to object."

TRENDING: Poll: Americans haven't been this down on personal finances since Great Recession

Grassley, along with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has been investigating the Biden family empire for several years already.

But they've faced opposition from his identified triumvirate all the way.

"I've never seen so much effort from the FBI, partisan media and some of my Democrat colleagues to interfere with and undermine very legitimate congressional inquiries," he said.

Did Dems deliberately push fake news about the Russia narratives? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He cited Crossfire Hurricane, which now has been revealed to have been a made-up series of claims by Democrats linked to 2020 failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the FBI and more to attack President Trump.

"We all know that it was the DNC, along with the Clinton campaign that colluded with Russians," on that anti-Trump campaign, he said. They used a Russian spy, who created a "fake dossier," and then they tried to cover it up.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He cited letters from Democrat leaders attacking the two senators' investigation.

That effort, he said, was "advancing pure nonsense."

In fact, he said, the results of that investigation were based on "Obama administration records."

Democrats and leftist media outlets called the two Republican senators, essentially, "Russian stooges," he said.

The senators' work actually has delved into the multitude of financial deals involving the president and his son, Hunter, and whether the man identified as the "big guy" in at least one Chinese deal, Joe Biden, was profiting.

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].