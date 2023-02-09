GOP senators move to undo Biden EPA's 'onerous' truck emissions rules

By John Hugh DeMastri
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Republican Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska led a group of 34 GOP senators to introduce legislation overturning strict emissions rules for heavy-duty trucks implemented by President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in December.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
TRENDING: Poll: Americans haven't been this down on personal finances since Great Recession
The rules would tighten emissions standards by more than 80% on all heavy-duty trucks beginning with model year 2027, which the agency believes will result in 2,900 fewer premature deaths and $29 billion in annual net benefits, according to an EPA press release. The senators argued that the new rules would make compliant vehicles too expensive for small business owners and that existing regulations had already led to a roughly 98% drop in emissions for modern trucks compared to those built in the late 1990s, in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.
“The Biden Administration is saddling the trucking industry with an onerous regulation that would jack up vehicle costs and hurt good paying jobs,” Fischer said in a statement shared with the DCNF. “This aggressive EPA rule – which will hit mom and pop truck operations the hardest – is also ineffective because it incentivizes operators to keep using older, higher-emitting trucks for longer.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Recently implemented regulations can be overturned by Congress under the Congressional Review Act, according to Reuters. The joint resolution introduced by the GOP senators to repeal the rule would need approval from a simple majority of both the House, where Republicans currently hold a slim majority, and the Senate, held 51-49 by Democrats.
The new emissions standards are the first new rules to be implemented on heavy-duty trucks in more than two decades and also beef up testing procedures, according to Reuters.
The new rules are “really important, especially for protecting the health of the 72 million people living near truck freight routes in America,” EPA Administrator Michael Regen told Reuters when the rules were finalized. Also in December, Todd Spencer, president of Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, told Reuters that the new rules would likely cause small businesses to hang onto older, less efficient trucks for longer, or simply leave the industry entirely due if they were unable to afford compliant trucks.
The EPA did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?
Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?
Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?
No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.
Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.
WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?
Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!