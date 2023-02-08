Governor becomes anti-trans hero: Pledges ban on mutilations for kids

WARNING: This story contains some graphic descriptions of "trans" medical procedures performed on youth.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt received two standing ovations Monday from the state's lawmakers as he called on them to send him a bill banning mutilating "gender transition surgeries" and transgender hormone "therapies" performed on minor children in the state.

"We must protect our most vulnerable — our children," Stitt said in his State of the State speech at the Capitol in Oklahoma City.

"After all minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes. We shouldn’t allow a minor to get a permanent gender altering surgery in Oklahoma.

"That’s why I am calling on the Legislature to send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors in the state," he said.

Last April, Stitt signed a bill to ban "non-binary gender markers" on birth certificate, and earlier he signed one banning biological male students identifying as "transgender girls" from participating in actual girls sports teams, Fox News reported.

Earlier Monday, a pro-"transgender" group operating under the slogan "Trans Lives Matter" "occupied" the Oklahoma Capitol's rotunda, but their demonstration only seemed to embolden Stitt, who declared in his speech: "As governor, I will never shy away from calling out right from wrong. I will not be intimidated by partisan interest groups or make decisions based on groupthink. I will continue my responsibility to lead, not follow."

Two trans-related bills are under consideration in Oklahoma, as the New York Post reported:

Senate Bill 129 "would ban healthcare professionals ... from referring anyone under 26 for gender-affirming care, including both surgical and non-surgical interventions."

Senate Bill 252 "aims to prevent anyone under 18 from undergoing a sex change operation."

Stitt's comments before the legislature made good on a pledge he made last fall to prevent Oklahoma minors from undergoing "life-changing" trans procedures in his state, according to Fox News: "We have a duty to protect minors from a lot of things: we don't let them drink, we don't let them get tattoos," Stitt said in an October interview with Fox. "Their brains aren't fully developed ... This is not something we're going to allow to be done to minors and use taxpayer dollars."

Stitt, the father of six children, said he aims to build Oklahoma's reputation as a "pro-family" state, and strongly endorsed pro-fatherhood programs in the Sooner state.

Mostly Democrat, pro-transgender activist groups have staged protests across the nation to slow down conservative-led efforts to stop the "trans" medical procedures that fall under what LGBT activists euphemistically spin as "gender affirming care." This "care" can include the following: taking opposite-sex hormones to take on the characteristics of the opposite sex, e.g., a woman on "T" (testosterone) starts growing facial hair; using medications called "puberty blockers" that suppress a child's natural development into adulthood; and, in the most extreme cases, surgically removing a girl or young woman's healthy breasts to create a flat chest like a man's. The male version is mutilating the man's penis and turning it inside-out to become a makeshift "vagina."

Despite the left's protests, momentum is on the side of Republicans on this issue: last month Utah's governor Spencer Cox signed into a law a measure accomplishing much of what Stitt is requesting. CBS News adopted the lexicon of LGBT and trans activists in its headline: "Utah becomes first state to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth in 2023."

The transgender youth agenda also includes "progressive," pro-trans school policies such as passing our chest binders to gender-confused girls who resent or despise their feminine bodies so much that they wear the binders or loose clothing to hide their breasts.

Even as polls show Americans opposing aspects of the transgender agenda, social left forces in the West are moving to "mainstream" the most extreme aspects of it, especially young women having their breasts removed. The British clothing company Burberry ran a photo on its Instagram page that shows two young women embracing, with one, half-naked, bearing her newly flattened chest — complete with visible, horizontal scars under the nipples. Libs of TikTok exposed the campaign, tweeting Jan. 25: "Burberry's latest ad is promoting young physically healthy women getting double mastectomies."

The media-enabled visibility of the so-called "trans men" have horrified traditionalists and help build support for bills popping up nationwide that seek to stop children from making decisions that could harm their bodies for life.

Oklahoma City hosts a Christian group, First Stone Ministries, that helps "detransitioners" leaving the "trans" lifestyle. On staff is Laura Perry, who says she "maimed" her body while pursuing the identity of a trans "man," "Jake," including having both her healthy breasts surgically removed. Through Bible study, listening to Christian radio, and the prayers of loved ones, Perry became born-again as a Christian, renounced her male trans identity, and recently married a man. She writes:

"In 2021 God brought an amazing man into my life named Perry. I had never believed I would get married. Not only had I lived as transgender and maimed my body, but I had also never felt wanted as a wife. I had always felt like I was not good enough for a man to marry. When God put it on my heart that He had a husband for me, I found it hard to believe."

Below is Perry's before-and-after tract:

