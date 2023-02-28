The 'greatest crime in history' exposed!

We began getting the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth a few days ago about what really happened in 2019.

COVID was not an accident. It was not naturally occurring. It didn't occur in the "wet market." It came, rather, from a Chinese military lab where it was intentionally created.

It has finally been determined by agencies of the Joe Biden administration – both the Department of Energy and the FBI – that the virus that killed 7 million people worldwide, including 1 million in America, was intentionally and deliberately created by the Chinese military machine.

Sometimes the world's biggest stories break that way.

We know beyond any reasonable doubt that China was responsible for COVID-19.

They lied about it. They unleashed in on the world. They hid lifesaving genetic information about the virus from their scientists.

Nevertheless, Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, says he's still not sure where it came from. There's always a "debate." When do we stop debating? When will they stop lying?

Tucker Carlson reported back in 2020: "In fact, the outbreak may have begun not in a public meat market, but in a poorly run Chinese laboratory. Now, that's not our theory. Anyone who raises that theory on American television is attacked as a conspiracy monger. But this is a theory from a now censored Chinese paper, a draft paper posted in mid-February. Scientists at the South China University of Technology suggested the virus outbreak, coronavirus outbreak, began at the Wuhan Center for Disease Control, where an animal may have infected a researcher who then spread the disease outside the facility. The paper is explicit about this. We're going to quote it. 'The killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.'"

Then he reported the sensational findings of Chinese virologist Li Meng Yan: "From my first report, I can present the solid scientific evidence to our audience that this virus, COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 virus, actually is not from nature," she said. "I work with the top coronavirologists in the world. So together, with my experience, I can tell you this is created in the lab. This is from that template owned by China military. And also it is spread to the world to make such damage."

Carlson asked, "'To make such damage.' Do you believe the Chinese government released this intentionally, on purpose? Did they do this?"

And Li Meng Yan said: "Yes, of course, it's intentional."

"Wow," Carlson said Monday night. "Now, we thought that was a story. So there was a physician who worked on coronaviruses for the Chinese military, who was in Wuhan, telling us in September of 2020 that the Chinese government did this intentionally to wreck the West, to kill people and destroy the economies of its rivals here in the West."

But here in America, it was impossible to believe – especially when the "news" is filled with so many "fact-checkers," people who rely on the "official truth" and "authorities." Who would believe a brave Chinese whistleblower named Li Meng Yan?

It was too hard to believe or comprehend. Anthony Fauci was telling us something else. Some didn't want to accept Donald Trump calling it the "Chinese virus," which was attacked as racism.

But it wasn't racism. The virus was from China, after all. And it was from a Chinese military lab. Are you going to believe that or Joe Biden?

One reporter asked Trump, "Why do you keep calling this the Chinese virus? Why do you keep using this?"

Trump simply said: "Because it comes from China. It's not racist at all. No, not at all. It comes from China."

Simple logic. But the barrage continued.

Is it any wonder that some people didn't want to hear the truth? They were told lies day and night.

One man running for president in a supposedly "free election" kept insisting he would tell it like it was.

"It should have never happened," insisted Trump. "This plague should never have happened. It could have been stopped, but people chose not to stop it."

Is it a little more believable that the election had to be rigged – one way or another?

"In other words – and we could give you a thousand other examples – America's, not China's, America's entire leadership class, from the government to the intel agencies to elected officials to, of course, the media in unison, spent years trying to hide Chinese culpability for the greatest crime in human history," said the bravest man in media – Tucker Carlson. "They cooked up fake papers and bogus data. They attacked anyone who asked the obvious questions. Even people who were in Wuhan at the time who knew."

Where does that leave us?

It leaves us with "the greatest crime in human history," even as the World Health Organization, a Chinese front, continues the charade this week.

