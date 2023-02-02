A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Tradition centers around degree of cloudiness

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2023 at 9:19am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Punxsutawney Phil (video screenshot)

Punxsutawney Phil (video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The famous Pennsylvania groundhog saw his shadow and thus predicted there would be six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil woke Thursday morning at Gobbler’s Knob as his “Inner Circle” awaited to see whether or not the groundhog would see his shadow.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Groundhog Day tradition is that if the day is cloudy and Phil cannot see his shadow, it is a sign of early spring, yet if the prognosticator does see its shadow, six more weeks of winter are in store.

TRENDING: 23-year-old college swimmer dies suddenly: No cause of death given

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mattel introduces doll with scoliosis
Genetics company says they can 'de-extinct' dodo bird
6-year-old spends $1,000 on food delivery app while playing on his dad's phone
Police respond to burglary report – 15 hours later!
Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×