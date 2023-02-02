Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The famous Pennsylvania groundhog saw his shadow and thus predicted there would be six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil woke Thursday morning at Gobbler’s Knob as his “Inner Circle” awaited to see whether or not the groundhog would see his shadow.

Groundhog Day tradition is that if the day is cloudy and Phil cannot see his shadow, it is a sign of early spring, yet if the prognosticator does see its shadow, six more weeks of winter are in store.

