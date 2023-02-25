Hey, Damar Hamlin, were you 'vaxed & boosted?'

I have compiled perhaps the most detailed and comprehensive list of data from across the globe that shows death rates have skyrocketed since the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine. I've found that death rates are the highest in highly vaccinated countries; death rates are far higher in every age group among the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated; heart attacks, strokes, blood clots and "turbo cancer" are skyrocketing since the vaccine; and, perhaps most telling, the more vaccines you take, the higher the death rate.

Enter the Damar Hamlin story.

Actually, it's more than a story; it's a miracle. But it's also a sin. Because it could have been and should have been what former President Barack Obama called "a teachable moment." Hamlin could have used his 15 minutes of fame to save millions of lives. His testimony could have destroyed the lies and propaganda of the COVID-19 vaccine scam once and for all.

Hamlin is the NFL player who literally dropped dead of cardiac arrest right on the football field, during a Monday Night Football game, with millions watching, back on Jan. 2.

The great news, the miracle of this story, is that Hamlin did not die. He was technically dead on that field, but the medical professionals on the scene brought him back to life – twice. Thank God for these brilliant doctors, nurses and medical personnel who saved his life. I'm thrilled for him. I thank God he's alive and doing well. I wish him well.

But here is where the story takes a turn. Hamlin was being interviewed recently on "Good Morning America" and was asked by host Michael Strahan about how this could happen to a 24-year-old world-class athlete in peak shape. Damar's answer was, "That's something I'm going to stay away from."

I'm an opinion guy. I am paid to give my opinions on national TV, national radio and in nationally syndicated newspaper columns. My opinion is that Hamlin's heart attack was a vaccine injury. I'm not alone. Millions of Americans think the exact same thing. I talk about the things out loud that most people whisper about. Twenty-four-year-old world-class athletes have never suffered massive heart attacks – until this vaccine.

Here's the thing. Damar Hamlin is now a celebrity. People know his name across the country. Hamlin is a walking miracle. Everyone listens when people like that speak. Hamlin had an opportunity to end this vaccine madness once and for all. But he chose silence.

Why do I think Hamlin is vaccinated? Well, the NFL boasts that 95% of NFL players are vaccinated, as well as 100% of NFL coaches and personnel. Since Hamlin almost died on that field in January, I've spoken to several current and former NFL players. They all believe Hamlin's heart attack was a vaccine injury. They're all scared to death. They feel like walking time bombs. But they're all afraid to speak publicly. They believe the NFL would ruin their careers.

Hamlin could have saved millions of lives by speaking up. America wants to know. We have a right to know. Our lives are on the line, too.

Remember "vaccine passports"? Americans were asked their vaccine status when they tried to walk into restaurants, bars, retail stores and NFL stadiums – including the Buffalo Bills stadium.

If it wasn't a "personal issue" to ask our vaccine status whenever we wanted a sandwich or a drink, why is it a "personal issue" when someone just died, or suffered a heart attack or stroke? I think it's an essential, life-or-death question. We need to know if these heart attacks, strokes and sudden deaths are happening among the vaccinated. That's called "science."

Let me tell you what I think is happening. Again, it's my opinion. I have no insider information. It's just my gut instinct. Did Big Pharma perhaps pay for Hamlin's silence? It's a valid question. The odds are Hamlin can never play football again – which means he has no way to earn a living.

But a 20- or 30-million-dollar paycheck from Big Pharma could set Hamlin and his relatives up for life. Big Pharma has made hundreds of billions off the vaccines. They don't want the gravy train to stop. Paying Hamlin $30 million for his silence is a drop in the bucket. It's like me taking $1 out of my wallet.

The jig is almost up. Very few Americans are falling for the lies – probably because almost every American knows someone who has very possibly been injured by or died from the vaccine. As a result, very few Americans want the booster.

Hamlin's testimony would have badly damaged Big Pharma. Admitting his heart attack was a COVID-19 injury would have been the straw that broke the camel's back. No one would ever want the vaccine again. Big Pharma's stock prices would have collapsed. That's why I believe Big Pharma had to buy his silence. That's just my opinion.

I believe this COVID-19 vaccine is a killer – a heart attack machine. Something is wrong. World-class 24-year-old athletes don't have massive heart attacks. Damar Hamlin's silence speaks volumes. We all know what's happening. I just wish Hamlin had the courage to speak the truth. He could have ended this madness once and for all. He could have gone from hero ... to legend.

