Hollywood superstar Raquel Welch dead

Gained fame in movies including 'Fantastic Voyage,' 'One Million Years B.C.,' 'Myra Breckinridge'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:16pm
Raquel Welch in 1966 (Courtesy 20th Century Fox)

Raquel Welch in 1966 (Courtesy 20th Century Fox)

(DEADLINE) -- Raquel Welch, the big-screen star of the 1960s and ’70s who gained fame in movies including Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C., Myra Breckinridge and many others, died today after a brief illness. She was 82.

Her death was confirmed by her reps at Media 4 Management.

Welch’s career spanned more than 50 years, 30 films and scores of TV series and appearances, including about a dozen visits to The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson spanning two decades. She also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Imagen Foundation in 2001.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×