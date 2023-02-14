House Republicans relaunch probe into Fauci and origins of COVID

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

The GOP controlled House is re-investigating the COVID-19 pandemic with plans to seek testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration and the president of EcoHealth Alliance, regarding the origins of the virus, according to a press release.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, who was recently appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California as chairman of the select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, and the chairman of the House oversight and accountability committee, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, are currently seeking answers, according to a press release.

“The American people deserve real answers after years of suffering through the Coronavirus pandemic and related government policies. This investigation must begin with where and how this virus came about so that we can attempt to predict, prepare or prevent it from happening again,” Wenstrup said in a statement.

In last year’s 117th Congress, House Republicans sent various letters inquiring about documents, testimonies, and other information, the press release stated. They found that the evidence strongly suggests that the virus came from a Wuhan lab, the lab was funded by U.S. taxpayer dollars, and Dr. Fauci had knowledge of all of it and chose not to tell the American public.

Despite all of this, more information is required for legislation to take place, according to the press release.

“Evidence continues to mount pointing to the virus leaking from an unsecure lab in Wuhan. We know EcoHealth Alliance acted as a middleman, improperly funneling thousands of taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan lab to conduct risky gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses which could have started the pandemic,” Comer said in a statement.

The new requests come as follow up letters from Dec. 13, when Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio pressed them with the same questions, and went unanswered, according to the press release. The two ranking members have reached out many times to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the U.S. National Institute of Health.

In a letter to the EcoHealth Alliance President, the Reps requested calendars and phone records of several officials, along with communication documents between the Alliance and various institutions, one of which being the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Other letters ask for similar information from the president’s science advisor, Dr. Francis Collins, as well as the secretary of the HHS, Xavier Becerra.

“Government scientists and government funded researchers have so far been less-than-forthcoming in their knowledge and actions, including work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and potential pandemic pathogens. We can’t accept more years of stonewalling; the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is committed to conducting a proper investigation that the American people have demanded,” said Wenstrup.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

