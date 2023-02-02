Ilhan Omar booted from key congressional committee over anti-Semitism

It was Vox that just a few years ago explained why the anti-Semitic statements from Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat Muslim from Minnesota, were important – and problematic.

In fact, at that time, her own party considered, briefly, reprimanding her.

She has, at times, attributed pro-Israel sentiment to the financial clout of the pro-Israel lobby, with, it's "all about the Benjamins."

She charged, another time, "I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country."

She has been called "unapolgetically pro-Palestinian" in her criticism of Israel.

She's charged, "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

Now the U.S. House, with its GOP majority, has voted to remove her from the influential Foreign Affairs Committee.

A resolution to that effect was adopted by the Rules Committee and it was passed by the House 218-211.

She blamed the vote on the fact her critics "see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced. Frankly, it is expected. When you push power, power pushes back. Representation matters."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy affirmed that Omar can participate on other committees, but she was a "national security concern" on the foreign affairs panel.

There was, briefly, chaos on the House floor at the vote, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., charging that Omar was the victim of "targeting" because she is a woman "of color."

South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson, however, explained, "The overwhelming number of members I talked to are – they don't feel like given her past and perhaps current views that she should have a seat on Foreign Affairs."

Other critics said while Omar has a right to her opinions, and to speak freely, she does not have a right to the committee post.

Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky noted, "'The Foreign Affairs committee involves, you know, sensitive intelligence briefings and things like that, and when it comes to our national security and when it comes to our relationship with Israel, her views have a bearing on her ability to serve on that committee."

Other Democrats said the move simply was payback for Democrats, previously in the majority, removing GOP representatives from their committee posts.

WND previously reported on controversy when Omar suggested on social media a billionaire was supporting Michal Bloomberg for New York mayor.

Both are Jewish.

"I wonder why," said Omar.

Some critics charged she was "trying to stir up anti-Semitic bigotry."

She also shared an anti-Semitic cartoonist's drawing of Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump "silencing" her.

Her comments promoted, at one point, a demand from Proclaiming Justice to the Nations that she resign over her anti-Semitic agenda.

Her critics pointed out then her links to the Council on American Islamic Relations, which "was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorist fundraising operation in the history of the U.S."

She's also accused Americans of saying "al-Qaida" as though it's something bad.

Further, Omar has been embroiled since shortly after her election in a controversy involving her brother and an alleged immigration-fraud scheme.

The accusations, outlined at the time in The Blaze, involve charges she married her brother to allow him access to the United States.

She has denied that.

What did happen is that she married a second man while still apparently married to the first, and then divorced in order to marry her campaign manager, to whom she disbursed $1.6 million in campaign funds.

