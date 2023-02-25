The illegal-immigration problem is only getting worse

For many people who live in areas away from our border with Mexico, the idea that there is a "problem" is something beyond their understanding.

I know, that sounds foolish to say, but really, with all the news about the thousands of illegals crossing the border – yes, thousands in a single month – you would think every American would be concerned. But they're not. More's the pity because those illegals end up using up tax money, filling our schools, taking jobs that should go to citizens and generally causing social disruptions in virtually every state. It is a situation that law enforcement at the border and elsewhere are only too familiar with and have to deal with regularly.

One county dealing with the issue daily is Cochise County in Arizona. It's right ON the border, and thousands of undocumented migrants cross that border on a regular basis. It's a problem the local police and the sheriff's department have to face. One way they are trying to make the problem well-known is a series of roundtable discussion meetings hosted by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and the National Sheriff's Association.

According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, the focus of the meetings is to share information and solutions for how the illegals are affecting both border and interior U.S. communities.

At a recent meeting of the group, officials reported that migrants told them they are encouraged to come to the U.S. by television commercials in Mexico that promise they'll have jobs at landscaping companies in certain states, including Oregon.

As reported in the Herald Review newspaper, a local cattle rancher, John Ladd, told the group about undocumented individuals he has encountered on his ranch, which is located right along the border. He said, he has been told by many of them that "the Biden administration welcomes them and there's nothing he can do about it."

WOW! For Americans who think that the Biden administration isn't really as concerned about this problem as it should be, this information supports their opinion.

The group discussed the situation reported many times by Sheriff Dannels – that the current migrants are not surrendering easily when intercepted by U.S. law enforcement.

The current crossers are described as "fight or flight." They are males from 16 to 35 years old, dressed in full camouflage, and they are not given to surrendering easily. They fight back.

Cochise County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Tim Williams also heads the sheriff's SABRE unit – Southeastern Arizona Border Regional Enforcement. He spoke to the group, and his information was not encouraging. He said that most of the migrants who get across the border are eluding capture by authorities.

He said that since 2017, sheriff's cameras recorded 130,000 migrants, which is more than the population of all of Cochise County. Of those, they only caught 46,000 – that's a 35% apprehension rate.

He said that one group of cameras along the border captured images of up to 8,000 illegals – people who raced across the border and just disappeared into our country. The general description of the situation is that the illegals are determined to get into the United States and will resist authorities to get away.

Judging by the reports from law enforcement, they are getting away and are moving into the interior of our country, hoping to just "disappear." The tragedy is that our federal government is not taking effective steps to put a stop to this lawlessness. It could, but that isn't happening. It leads one to wonder just why President Biden and the Democrats don't value our citizenship.

To quote Sgt. Williams, "We're going in the wrong direction."

