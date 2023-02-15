Inaugurated 'fraudulently': Supremes to look again at 2020 election claims

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to take another look at 2020 election-fraud claims, and it will only take four votes for the case to come under a full briefing and arguments schedule.

A report from Just the News reveals the justices are to review a lawsuit charging that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and others, including 291 members of the House and 94 senators "violated their oaths of office by refusing to investigate evidence of fraud in the 2020 election before certifying Biden as the winner."

That meant, the case charges, that Biden and Harris were inaugurated "fraudulently."

The plaintiff in the case is Raland J. Brunson, and he's seeking the removal from office of those who committed that offense.

TRENDING: What are Judeo-Christian values?

The court last month declined to hear the case, but he filed a petition for reconsideration and now the court has scheduled a private conference for that review.

Four of the nine justices must vote to review for a hearing to be scheduled.

Critics of President Trump's claims about election fraud say his arguments repeatedly have lost in courts – often to decisions by Democrat-appointed judges.

But what is known about the 2020 election is that Mark Zuckerberg handed out, through foundations, hundreds of millions of dollars that local election officials often used to influence the result by recruiting voters from Democrat precincts.

Will the ostensible 2020 election results ever be overturned? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 43% (147 Votes) 57% (192 Votes)

Even worse, social and legacy media worked together to suppress accurate reporting about the scandalous overseas business deals that were benefiting the Biden family. Dozens of intelligence experts falsely labeled the reporting, about details contained in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden, as Russian "disinformation" when it actually was the truth.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Media Research Center later found out, through a poll, that 36% of self-described Biden voters said they were not aware of evidence linking Joe Biden personally to those deals.

Thirteen percent of those voters, 4.6% of all Biden voters, said had they known the facts, they would not have voted for Biden.

That change undoubtedly would have cost Biden victories in multiple swing states, and would have installed President Trump in his second term.

Brunson is representing himself in the case and filed the case in 2021 in Utah. He appealed to the Supreme Court after lower courts disagreed with him.

He eventually went directly to the Supreme Court by invoking the high court's Rule 11, Just the News reported, which allows a case to bypass a lower appeals decision if it "is of such imperative public importance as to justify deviation from normal appellate practice and to require immediate determination in this court."

He argues, simply, that if there is no penalty for election officials who violate their oaths of office, the oaths essentially are worthless, or "not binding."

Just the News explained, "a 'rigged election' is equivalent to war since both 'put into power' a 'victor,' he argues, and therefore allegations of 'a rigged election' must be investigated."

He said, "The Oath of Office requires that aid and comfort cannot be given to those levying war through a rigged election."

Further, he said a rigged presidential result is a "threat to the Constitution."

Members of the GOP in Congress had requested an "emergency audit" of the election in disputed states, and a total of 147 Republican lawmakers objected to the certification of Biden's election results.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].