'Incredible': Filmmaker Alex Kendrick visits college revival, phenomenon spreads to multiple campuses

'There's no show here. There is no spectacle other than seeing hearts transformed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2023 at 9:42pm
Alex Kendrick attending a Christian revival at Lee University in Virginia on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Alex Kendrick attending a Christian revival at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The Asbury University Awakening is being moved off campus this week, but that news comes as the fires of revival are continuing to spread to multiple new locations around the U.S.

Christian filmmaker Alex Kendrick visited one of those spots. On Monday, he was at Lee University a private Christian college in Cleveland, Tennessee. In a video posted to social media, Kendrick, standing outside of the school’s chapel, said: “There’s no show here. There is no spectacle other than seeing hearts transformed.”

“Revival is still going on. That chapel behind me is still filled,” he said. “It’s been almost two weeks now, and I think that is amazing. My family and I have come up here for a couple of days and just joined in on what God’s doing. It is incredible!”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







