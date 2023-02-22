'Incredible': Filmmaker Alex Kendrick visits college revival, phenomenon spreads to multiple campuses

(FAITHWIRE) -- The Asbury University Awakening is being moved off campus this week, but that news comes as the fires of revival are continuing to spread to multiple new locations around the U.S.

Christian filmmaker Alex Kendrick visited one of those spots. On Monday, he was at Lee University a private Christian college in Cleveland, Tennessee. In a video posted to social media, Kendrick, standing outside of the school’s chapel, said: “There’s no show here. There is no spectacle other than seeing hearts transformed.”

#asburyrevival #Leeuniversityrevival Thank you Alex Kendrick @KendrickBros for the personal update from Lee University and about what Jesus is doing in other places. Revival Is Family MORE LORD. Touch a generation for your Glory pic.twitter.com/IBIUhzh2Ve — DrMalachi.eth - (Dr. Run) - Marathon Every Day (@malachiobrien) February 20, 2023

“Revival is still going on. That chapel behind me is still filled,” he said. “It’s been almost two weeks now, and I think that is amazing. My family and I have come up here for a couple of days and just joined in on what God’s doing. It is incredible!”

