WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
India set to crank up coal power to meet soaring demand

Energy security has been a priority over climate pledges for many developing nations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2023 at 5:36pm
(Image by hangela from Pixabay)

(OIL PRICE) – India will see its power generation from coal increase in the coming year as authorities plan to have coal-fired units maximize electricity production from imported coal to meet rising demand, government sources told Reuters on Monday.

The government of India, where coal still generates around 70% of electricity, plans to use an emergency law to have more coal-fired power generation this summer, expecting record demand, according to Reuters’ sources.

Indian coal power plants that have relied on imported coal have not run at full capacity recently because they cannot compete with those using cheaper domestic coal supply. Last year, coal prices globally surged to a record as the E.U. banned Russian coal imports in August, and the coal trade flows changed, while energy security has been a priority over climate pledges for many developing nations.

India set to crank up coal power to meet soaring demand
