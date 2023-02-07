'Insane': Photo with wife and animal gets senator's Twitter account suspended

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

(Editor's note: The Twitter account of Steve Daines has since been restored by Twitter.)

Twitter suspended Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines’ Twitter account because his profile photo showed him hunting with his wife, according to a screenshot of a Twitter message to Daines.

TRENDING: City of Billings responds after reports of explosions over Montana

Daines’ account is “temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy,” according to a disclaimer written in his biography. Daines’ profile picture violated Twitter’s “sensitive media policy” because it contained “graphic violence or adult content,” according to a screenshot posted by Axios reporter Josh Kraushaar.

The policy reads that users cannot “post media that is graphic or share violent or adult nudity and sexual behavior” in video or in profile or banner images. Daines profile photo depicted him and his wife posing with an animal while on a hunting trip.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Twitter reportedly told Daines to delete the photo.

Are you surprised Twitter nonsense like this is still happening under Elon Musk's leadership? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 52% (30 Votes) 48% (28 Votes)

The account was suspended, according to Twitter, because his profile pic showed him hunting with his wife. pic.twitter.com/YrpeoCf4gI — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) February 7, 2023

“People use Twitter to show what’s happening in the world, often sharing images and videos as part of the conversation,” the policy reads. “Sometimes, this media can depict sensitive topics, including graphic content and adult nudity and sexual behavior. We recognize that some people may not want to be exposed to sensitive content, which is why we balance allowing people to share this type of media with helping people who want to avoid it to do so.”

Twitter defines “graphic content” as “any media that depicts death, violence, medical procedures, or serious physical injury in graphic detail.” Examples include crimes or accidents, fighting, abuse, bodily fluids and “mutilated animals.”

Daines’ tweets are currently hidden until the suspension is lifted.

“This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension,” a National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson told CNN.

Sen. Steve Daines’ office says he was suspended from Twitter because of the below profile pic showing him and his wife hunting. Spox for NRSC: “This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension.” pic.twitter.com/EeZsUcWaFQ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 7, 2023

Twitter and Daines did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!