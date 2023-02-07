A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.THE SOCIAL DISEASE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Insane': Photo with wife and animal gets senator's Twitter account suspended

Flagged for 'graphic violence or adult content'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2023 at 9:36am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The Twitter profile photo of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.

By Alexa Schwerha
Daily Caller News Foundation

(Editor's note: The Twitter account of Steve Daines has since been restored by Twitter.)

Twitter suspended Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines’ Twitter account because his profile photo showed him hunting with his wife, according to a screenshot of a Twitter message to Daines.

TRENDING: City of Billings responds after reports of explosions over Montana

Daines’ account is “temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy,” according to a disclaimer written in his biography. Daines’ profile picture violated Twitter’s “sensitive media policy” because it contained “graphic violence or adult content,” according to a screenshot posted by Axios reporter Josh Kraushaar.

The policy reads that users cannot “post media that is graphic or share violent or adult nudity and sexual behavior” in video or in profile or banner images. Daines profile photo depicted him and his wife posing with an animal while on a hunting trip.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Twitter reportedly told Daines to delete the photo.

Are you surprised Twitter nonsense like this is still happening under Elon Musk's leadership?

“People use Twitter to show what’s happening in the world, often sharing images and videos as part of the conversation,” the policy reads. “Sometimes, this media can depict sensitive topics, including graphic content and adult nudity and sexual behavior. We recognize that some people may not want to be exposed to sensitive content, which is why we balance allowing people to share this type of media with helping people who want to avoid it to do so.”

Twitter defines “graphic content” as “any media that depicts death, violence, medical procedures, or serious physical injury in graphic detail.” Examples include crimes or accidents, fighting, abuse, bodily fluids and “mutilated animals.”

Daines’ tweets are currently hidden until the suspension is lifted.

“This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension,” a National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson told CNN.

Twitter and Daines did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Lab-grown meat firms don't even know if their food is safe long-term: Report
Where's the beef? Fake meat industry implodes after years of hype
'Abhorrent': Smithsonian kicks out students wearing pro-life hats, now gets sued
Here's what to expect from Biden's second State of the Union address
'Insane': Photo with wife and animal gets senator's Twitter account suspended
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×