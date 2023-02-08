A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iran displays ballistic missile with 'Death to Israel' written in Hebrew

Not clear if it's an actual rocket or merely a mockup

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2023 at 6:20pm
An apparent Iranian missile with the words 'Death to Israel' written in Hebrew seen at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps display in Isfahan, Iran, on Feb. 8, 2023. (Twitter)

An apparent Iranian missile with the words 'Death to Israel' written in Hebrew seen at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps display in Isfahan, Iran, on Feb. 8, 2023. (Twitter)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Wednesday displayed an apparent ballistic missile with the words “Death to Israel” emblazoned in Hebrew down the side, at an exhibition in the central city of Isfahan.

Pictures posted by the Tasnim news agency show what appears to be a surface-to-surface missile in a launcher with elaborate Hebrew script running down its side.

It was not clear if it was an actual missile or a mockup.

Read the full story ›

