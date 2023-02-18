A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iran: Protests erupt for 1st time in weeks

Marked 40 days since execution of 2 Iranian men last month

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2023 at 4:53pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(DW) – Protesters marched in several Iranian cities in the most widespread demonstrations in recent weeks, online videos appeared to show.

The protests overnight Thursday marked 40 days since the execution of two Iranian men last month. The two men, Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, were hanged in January.

They were the third and fourth protesters known to be executed since September. Protests have slowed down in recent weeks partly due to the severe crackdown by Iranian authorities, though protest cries continued through the nights.

