IRS tells millions of taxpayers in 22 states to delay filing returns

(ZEROHEDGE) – The IRS has advised millions of Americans in 22 states to delay filing their tax returns, while the agency tries to figure out if certain 2022 payments from those state governments are federally taxable or not.

At issue: state rebate checks that some people received from Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The Tax Foundation's Jared Walczak says the IRS should have sorted this out long ago: "It’s unfair to taxpayers that we’re more than a week into February and still don’t know what millions of them are supposed to put on their federal tax returns. This could have – and should have – been avoided."

