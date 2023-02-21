A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jen Psaki, once the voice of Biden, moves to anchor chair

'I'm very conscious of the fact that people know who I am'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2023 at 1:21pm
Press Secretary Jen Psaki deliver remarks and answers questions from members of the press Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. (Official White House photo by Katie Ricks)

(DYNUZ) -- Rachel Maddow is teaching her to use a TelePrompTer, so far with mixed results. Mika Brzezinski offered tips on pinning down squirrelly guests. Nicolle Wallace invited her to editorial meetings and Andrea Mitchell is tutoring her on interviewing techniques.

Jen Psaki spent the last two decades jousting with journalists. She’s about to find out what it’s like on the other side of the anchor desk.

Less than a year removed from her perch as President Biden’s press secretary, Ms. Psaki will become the host of a weekly MSNBC talk show on March 19, the network said on Tuesday. “Inside With Jen Psaki” will air Sundays at noon, vying for the same weekend clout as political mainstays like “Meet the Press” and “Face the Nation.”

Read the full story ›

