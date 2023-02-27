A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Jesus Revolution': 'God's hand has been on it from the beginning'

Pastor Greg Laurie: 'I wanted to make a movie that filled people with hope'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2023 at 10:08pm
(Image by Amit Kumar from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- "The timing of this [film] is incredible, and I believe God's hand has been on it from the beginning," said Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California and Hawaii, who appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday to discuss his new movie, "Jesus Revolution."

The film stars Kelsey Grammer, among others, and is based on a book co-written by Greg Laurie.

Pastor Laurie said he never expected the book he co-authored to become a film.

Read the full story ›

