A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health PoliticsWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

John Fetterman rushed to hospital, may have suffered a stroke

Feeling lightheaded

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2023 at 11:50am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Democrat John Fetterman debates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Democrat John Fetterman debates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(AMERICAN BRIEFING) – Less than 48 hours after the State of the Union, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was rushed to George Washington University Hospital in D.C. Wednesday night. He was feeling lightheaded and called his staff.

“Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded,” a statement from his office read. The hospitalization does not appear to be related to his previous stroke, the statement added. “He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation,” it continued.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“We will provide more information when we have it,” it concluded. Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke in 2022, during his senatorial campaign against Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz. Oz made the Democrat’s health a major focus of the campaign, though Fetterman won the contest with 50.5% of the vote. He received 2.64 million votes to Oz’s 2.46 million.

TRENDING: Satan is so hot right now

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Tucker Carlson: Dems now 'promoting human sacrifice'
John Fetterman rushed to hospital, may have suffered a stroke
Congressman warns military's reliance on China for critical minerals 'unacceptable'
Boebert blasts ex-Twitter execs for their shadow-banning agenda
School districts consider demanding parents reveal their gun-storage plan
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×