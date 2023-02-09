John Fetterman rushed to hospital, may have suffered a stroke

(AMERICAN BRIEFING) – Less than 48 hours after the State of the Union, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was rushed to George Washington University Hospital in D.C. Wednesday night. He was feeling lightheaded and called his staff.

“Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded,” a statement from his office read. The hospitalization does not appear to be related to his previous stroke, the statement added. “He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation,” it continued.

“We will provide more information when we have it,” it concluded. Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke in 2022, during his senatorial campaign against Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz. Oz made the Democrat’s health a major focus of the campaign, though Fetterman won the contest with 50.5% of the vote. He received 2.64 million votes to Oz’s 2.46 million.

