'Journalist' declares 'woke' a 'racist slur' in ridiculed tweet

Dean Cain tells her to 'quit reaching'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2023 at 9:45pm
Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)



(FOX NEWS) -- Journalist Soledad O’Brien alerted reporters on Monday that the term "woke" has now become akin to a "racist slur" or "the n-word."

From her Twitter account, the ex-CNN anchor posted an image of a tweet from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., commenting on the Super Bowl pregame show. Greene wrote, "Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl. But we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness."

O’Brien tweeted in response, "So reporters.. for many people ‘woke’ means Black people. Or more likely--a racist slur. So maybe do a better job in interviews when people talk about 'wokeness' mmkay?"

