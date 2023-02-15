'Journalist' declares 'woke' a 'racist slur' in ridiculed tweet

(FOX NEWS) -- Journalist Soledad O’Brien alerted reporters on Monday that the term "woke" has now become akin to a "racist slur" or "the n-word."

From her Twitter account, the ex-CNN anchor posted an image of a tweet from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., commenting on the Super Bowl pregame show. Greene wrote, "Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl. But we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness."

So reporters.. for many people "woke" means Black people. Or more likely--a racist slur. So maybe do a better job in interviews when people talk about 'wokeness' mmkay? pic.twitter.com/cA94MQWpdM — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 13, 2023

O’Brien tweeted in response, "So reporters.. for many people ‘woke’ means Black people. Or more likely--a racist slur. So maybe do a better job in interviews when people talk about 'wokeness' mmkay?"

