A ROYAL PAIN
Kate Middleton takes action to counter Prince Harry, Meghan Markle smears

Hires 'trusted confidante' after Duke of Sussex 'took the gloves off'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 9, 2023 at 12:59pm
Prince William, Princess Kate and children (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s back-to-back tell-alls, Kate Middleton is strengthening her royal circle.

The Princess of Wales, five months into her role following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, has hired a "public relations guru" as her new private secretary, The Sunday Times of London reported.

According to the outlet, Alice Corfield has been chosen to be the mother of three’s "right-hand woman and most senior aide" at Kensington Palace. Corfield, 51, is a mother of three and former air stewardess who worked for celebrity chef Jamie Oliver as head of campaigns from 2015 to 2020.

Read the full story ›

