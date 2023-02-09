Kate Middleton takes action to counter Prince Harry, Meghan Markle smears

(FOX NEWS) – After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s back-to-back tell-alls, Kate Middleton is strengthening her royal circle.

The Princess of Wales, five months into her role following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, has hired a "public relations guru" as her new private secretary, The Sunday Times of London reported.

According to the outlet, Alice Corfield has been chosen to be the mother of three’s "right-hand woman and most senior aide" at Kensington Palace. Corfield, 51, is a mother of three and former air stewardess who worked for celebrity chef Jamie Oliver as head of campaigns from 2015 to 2020.

