Kirk Cameron to make library visit to combat 'crumbling' morality in U.S.

(FOX NEWS) -- Actor-writer-producer Kirk Cameron has held several story hour events at public libraries across America in recent weeks and months, with a focus on his illustrated children's book, "As You Grow," which imparts biblical wisdom.

Now, he's taking his next step — and "it couldn't come at a better time," he said, "given the crumbling state of the morality of our nation."

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Cameron, based in Los Angeles, said he'll be appearing at another public library this week as he works to "take back story hour" for kids and families in "a woke and broke America."

