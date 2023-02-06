A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Lady A' singer: Grammy-nominated Christian song is a message world needs to hear

'It's about the bringer of hope, where we find our hope'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2023 at 8:56pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Lady A's Hillary Scott was feeling "grateful" as she walked the Grammys red carpet.

Scott was nominated for a Grammy alongside Christian pop duo For King & Country for their collaboration on "For God is With Us," and she told Fox News Digital that she’s "grateful" to be part of such a hopeful song.

"This song is just an important message," she said. "It’s about the bringer of hope, where we find our hope, and to be able to tell this story and hopefully point others to finding that hope themselves just really is important."

Read the full story ›

