Landmark study vindicates everyone who touted natural immunity to COVID

(RED STATE) – We are going to need a new industry that simply spends its time fact-checking the so-called “fact-checkers.” That’s the story after a new landmark study published in The Lancet offered vindication to everyone who touted natural immunity to COVID-19 as an alternative to vaccination.

For years, the powers that be, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House, and the press, dismissed the idea of taking natural immunity into account when debating vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. They were wrong, so much so that even the mainstream media are having to admit it.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This study also puts to rest another common talking point, which is that natural immunity only came into play with Omicron. Yet, if you look at the longest lines on each of the above graphs (those represent natural immunity compared to various vaccine dosages), natural immunity provides the most durable protection against all variants.

TRENDING: Bruce Willis' family announces diagnosis of 'cruel disease'

Read the full story ›