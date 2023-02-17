A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Landmark study vindicates everyone who touted natural immunity to COVID

Pressure to implement vaccine mandates disregarded true science

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2023 at 3:03pm
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

(RED STATE) – We are going to need a new industry that simply spends its time fact-checking the so-called “fact-checkers.” That’s the story after a new landmark study published in The Lancet offered vindication to everyone who touted natural immunity to COVID-19 as an alternative to vaccination.

For years, the powers that be, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House, and the press, dismissed the idea of taking natural immunity into account when debating vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. They were wrong, so much so that even the mainstream media are having to admit it.

This study also puts to rest another common talking point, which is that natural immunity only came into play with Omicron. Yet, if you look at the longest lines on each of the above graphs (those represent natural immunity compared to various vaccine dosages), natural immunity provides the most durable protection against all variants.

