Latest media spin: Bad boy Hunter is a victim!

One of the most extreme efforts by a news publication to explain away a miscreant's disgraceful behavior was attempted in January by the New York Times (NYT). It published a puff piece seeking to explain away the absolutely egregious social and possible criminal behavior of Hunter Biden, suggesting he was an emotionally damaged victim of his older brother's death.

In an article incorporating more fiction than fact, the NYT sought to paint Hunter as one who had difficulty coping with brother Beau's brain cancer death, at age 46, in May 2015. The article was particularly disturbing for readers, such as myself, who have also experienced the tragic loss of an older brother we admired and loved. Only a year younger than Beau, Hunter should have been equipped with the emotional maturity to deal with such a loss. But the Times claims the tragedy was the catalyst for putting Hunter on a journey to the dark side involving both drug and sexual addiction.

Even if the article had merit, many of us, at ages younger than Hunter who lost older brothers, never felt a similar compulsion to dishonor their memory by engaging in a life of debauchery. Yet, in a further effort to avoid holding Hunter personally accountable for embarking upon his journey, the paper obfuscated the issue. It failed to acknowledge a spoiled, self-indulgent, narcissistic and totally irresponsible Hunter possessed those qualities prior to Beau's death and thus was responsible for mapping out his own destructive lifestyle independent thereof.

Beau had honorably served in the Delaware Army National Guard, which included a tour in Iraq, eager to make a contribution to his country's war effort. Undoubtedly with some help from his father (aka "the Big Guy"), Hunter was able to obtain an age waiver to join the U.S. Navy Reserve as a public affairs officer in 2013. But while Beau served honorably and long enough to attain the rank of major, Hunter lasted only nine months in uniform, ultimately receiving an administrative discharge in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine usage. Thus, Hunter had already set out on his destructive life's path at least 15 months prior to Beau's death.

Another indicator it was not a grieving Hunter that was trying to deal with the trauma of his brother's death was his affair with Beau's widow, Hallie. Hunter began dating her in March 2017. He later suggested the relationship was not difficult to explain "because it came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared, and we were together and trying to do the right thing. And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost, and it didn't work." More than any sense of grief, the affair suggests a sick Hunter was competing with his dead brother, ultimately claiming Hallie as his winning trophy.

While claiming the two were "incredibly lucky" to have the family's support, that obviously did not include the support of Hunter's estranged wife, Kathleen, to whom he was still married. As Hunter remained embarked upon a journey allowing him to meet his demand for drugs, it was no surprise, therefore, that his relationship with Hallie quickly disintegrated, leaving both to go their separate ways, with Hunter's lust, at least temporarily, satisfied.

It is incredible the NYT could publish such a pro-Hunter piece after reading through a number of his emails to young female associates to whom he promised financial assistance or threatened to withhold wages to extract sexual favors. There were at least four female employees in the law firm where Hunter worked with whom he had sexual relationships. Taunting these women in such a manner was despicable and can in no way be excused by his brother's loss. And, when he could not get the real thing, Hunter sought virtual sexual acts with these women.

Should there be the slightest doubt the laptop from which these emails were copied was Hunter's, his lawyers admitted the same recently by requesting a criminal probe be conducted of President Donald Trump and his allies for laptop data "stolen" from their client.

Included on his payroll was his brother Beau's widow and even the widow's sister with whom he also had a sexual affair. The vast amounts of money Hunter brought in from foreign sources enabled him to make other additions to his payroll as well. One was a woman whose mixed skills reportedly included a job as a former stripper and a current job as a basketball coach for Hunter's daughter. It is very unlikely her compensation was for making her basketball skills available as evidenced by her later lawsuit against Hunter for child support.

Hunter got a thrill either filming his sexual exploits with women or telling them in advance what he expected from them. He inquired of one when she would be available to FaceTime adding, "If we FT the rule has to be no talk of anything but sex and we must be naked and we have to do whatever the other person asks within reason." With such a sex-crazed ne'er-do-well as Hunter, there is no telling what he might have considered to be "within reason."

Of note too is the fact that several of Hunter's sex partners were also mentioned in Suspicious Activity Reports submitted by financial institutions flagging transactions involving Hunter and his company. Such reports are triggered by transfers of large sums of money.

It is inexcusable that the New York Times would make such an effort to defend a man obviously devoid of any moral compass who believed the name "Biden" empowered him to do whatever he wanted whenever he wanted and to whomever he wanted to do it to. There apparently was absolutely no limit on how far he would go to demean women to satisfy his sexual desires.

With its Hunter-is-really-a-nice-guy story, the Times has lost the last bit of journalistic credibility it had left.

