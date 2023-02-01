Lawmaker proposes banning kids from attending Bible camp

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt proposed banning children from attending religious camps in an amendment to a bill banning minors from drag shows Jan. 23.

Hunt proposed the amendment to “make a point” and will withdraw it if it garners enough votes to pass, she wrote Saturday. All–age drag shows, sometimes featuring child performers, have become increasingly popular in recent years, and Democrats and LGBT activists have fought against efforts to restrict child attendance, portraying these efforts as anti-LGBT.

TRENDING: Man dies after being crushed by machine designed to prevent public urination

This is an amendment that I will use to make a point about the underlying bill, LB371, which bans all-ages drag shows. It won’t pass, I would withdraw it if it had the votes to pass. It’s a device to make a point. We need not clench nor worry. https://t.co/aUgwBtN1QG — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) January 28, 2023

“There is a well-documented history of indoctrination and sexual abuse perpetrated by religious leaders and clergy people upon children,” her amendment read. “For purposes of this section, religious indoctrination camp means a camp, vacation Bible study, retreat, lock-in, or convention held by a church, youth group, or religious organization for the purpose of indoctrinating children with a specific set of religious beliefs. No individual under nineteen years of age shall be present at a religious indoctrination camp.”

Legislative Bill 371, which the amendment was proposed to, would ban anyone under 19 from attending drag shows and would make bringing a minor to a drag show a criminal misdemeanor. It would also ban anyone under 21 from attending drag shows where alcohol is served.

Does this lawmaker have a point about children being abused by religious leaders and clergy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (8 Votes)

The legislation defines a performance as a drag show if “The main aspect of the performance is a performer which exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers; and The performer sings, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs before an audience for entertainment.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“This is an amendment that I will use to make a point about the underlying bill, LB371, which bans all-ages drag shows. It won’t pass, I would withdraw it if it had the votes to pass. It’s a device to make a point. We need not clench nor worry,” she wrote. “I have introduced similar amendments in the past – e.g. in a session where we had a bill to require DNA collection of everyone accused of a crime, I amended DNA collection requirements on all kinds of other bills as devices to make a point. They aren’t meant to pass.”

Hunt also wrote that she was “just trying to bring some levity to [her] work.”

Hunt did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!