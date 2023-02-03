Lawmakers propose letting inmates out early if they donate organs

In a scheme that does more than border on the bizarre and certainly falls within the category of gruesome, lawmakers in one state are proposing to allow inmates to leave prison early if they donate organs, or bone marrow.

That's despite the fact the plan likely is illegal under federal law.

CBS Boston confirms a legislative plan on Beacon Hill would let inmates leave from 60 days to a year early "on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s)."

The plan is by Democrats Judith Garcia and Carlos Gonzalez.

TRENDING: Stunner: Bishop calls cops because Christian man holds biblical beliefs!

While the promoters say it would "restore bodily autonomy to incarcerated folks," there are others who have concerns, the report said.

"It's like you're harvesting organs. It just doesn't feel right. It doesn't feel humane. You're bargaining with vulnerable people over their time," Project Turnaround founder Romilda Pereira said in an interview with the Boston Globe.

It's "perverse," a doctor at Brigham & Women's Hospital said.

"There are certainly ways we can engage our free communities in educating them about the options of organ and bone marrow donation," Monik Jiménez said. "But going to our incarcerated population as a source is problematic, at best, and exploitative."

Should inmates be allowed to get out early if they donate organs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

At Lever News, a report said the idea raises "major bioethical concerns."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The bill appears to go significantly beyond other organ-donation policies for prisoners. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says that prisoners may donate their organs while incarcerated, but only to immediate family members. In 2013, the state of Utah allowed organ donation from prisoners who died while being incarcerated. Most other states do not allow organ donations from prisoners at all," the report said.

And the Ethics Committee of the United Network for Organ Sharing which administers organ transplants in the nation has panned the idea.

And, the report noted, a 2007 ABC report on a similar plan in the South said, the National Organ Transplant Act of 1984 makes it a federal crime "to knowingly acquire, receive, or otherwise transfer any human organ for valuable consideration for use in human transplantation. It is likely 180 days off a sentence could constitute ‘valuable consideration.'"

EDITOR’S NOTE: What is behind the current war against America’s children? Why are so many adults killing their unborn children right up to the moment of birth, or even after? Why are millions of kids sexualized virtually from birth, and injected with an experimental “vaccine” proven to be both ineffective and dangerous, then as toddlers transported to events glorifying mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women?

Why are America’s children systematically sexualized at school, and by transgender recruiters on social media platforms like TikTok, seducing many into “identifying” as the opposite gender, or a brand-new imaginary gender, then encouraged to take powerful drugs and hormones and have their healthy breasts amputated or undergo chemical or surgical castration?

Why are our children simultaneously indoctrinated with toxic Marxist ideologies like “critical race theory” intended to condition them to hate and reject their own country, parents, faith, race, gender and themselves? Why are they simultaneously being frightened of the future by being fed lurid, terrifying – and groundless – apocalyptic tales of the imminent destruction of the world due to global warming?

No wonder youth suicides have skyrocketed, as have depression, anxiety, addiction and drug overdoses. Indeed, fentanyl, the No. 1 cause of death of younger Americans 18 to 45, destroys multitudes of children annually.

Make no mistake: The harm being done to America’s children in this multi-front war is not accidental: Children are the primary target.

WHY? How can all this be happening in the greatest nation on earth? Who and what is behind it? And HOW CAN IT BE STOPPED?

Find out in the explosive January issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “WINNING THE WAR AGAINST AMERICA’S CHILDREN,” available in both print and state-of-the-art digital editions.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].