Leftist teacher forces her students to pledge allegiance to 'pride' flag

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – A TikTok video posted to Twitter has revealed a young activist teacher bragging about having her students pledge allegiance to the Progress Pride flag.

The tattooed teacher with brightly colored hair and multiple piercings can be seen miming standing for the pledge of allegiance in her classroom and looking around confused while the caption reads, "my students on the first day realizing I don't have an American flag in my room."

The video, posted to Twitter by Libs of TikTok, then shows a Progress Pride flag on the wall, with the caption "them saying the pledge to the pride flag anyway." In the background, the pledge of allegiance is playing.

