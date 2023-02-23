A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Liberal Twitter rages at Trump for bringing water to Ohio after rail disaster

Blame former president for causing disaster

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:00pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Liberal Twitter influencers stormed the social media platform yesterday after former President Donald Trump donated water and other supplies to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio.

The former president’s visit came just days after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in the small Ohio town, causing anxiety in some residents about the safety of local drinking water.

As a result, Trump donated water and other supplies to East Palestine, including his namesake "Trump Spring Water," which he jokingly called "Trump water." But some Twitter influencers expressed anger at the news.

Read the full story ›

