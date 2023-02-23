Liberal Twitter rages at Trump for bringing water to Ohio after rail disaster

(FOX NEWS) – Liberal Twitter influencers stormed the social media platform yesterday after former President Donald Trump donated water and other supplies to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio.

The former president’s visit came just days after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in the small Ohio town, causing anxiety in some residents about the safety of local drinking water.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

As a result, Trump donated water and other supplies to East Palestine, including his namesake "Trump Spring Water," which he jokingly called "Trump water." But some Twitter influencers expressed anger at the news.

TRENDING: Life-and-death problem with highly touted lab-grown meat?

Read the full story ›