Life-or-death news about the horrific COVID jab

This story is truly incredible and shocking. But then again, I see dozens of shocking stories every week about the data from around the world regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. They're eye-opening. They're frightening. They all suggest that millions of people have died, and many more are sick and dying as I write this, not from COVID-19, but from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yes, data suggests the cure is far worse than the disease.

But you don't need to see the data. The proof is right in front of your eyes. Every day we can all see the headlines of young, or relatively young, healthy Americans "dying suddenly." It's become a national epidemic. Heart attacks, myocarditis, strokes, blood clots, immune diseases and the big one: sudden death. Open your eyes and look around.

A recent poll showed that 25% of Americans believe they know someone who has died from the COVID-19 jab. The real shocker is that 75% of Americans are living in denial with their heads in the sand. Or maybe they're just watching CNN.

I've seen the data of dramatically rising mortality rates in America (and around the world). The rise in deaths is far worse than was seen during World War II. Even more telling is the data from life insurance companies reporting on the largest death rates and life insurance payouts in history.

The strange thing about those exploding death rates: it's not older Americans dying in record numbers. It's 18-to-64-year-old Americans in the workforce – all of them forced to take the COVID-19 jab to keep their jobs. And the dramatic rise in deaths only started right after the OSHA vaccine mandate.

Now comes the most damning evidence yet.

A top insurance analyst has analyzed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's own death rate data, and it matches data released by the U.K. government.

The analyst determined there is a 7% increase in death for each time you take the COVID-19 jab. In other words, your odds of dropping dead suddenly go up 7% if you take one COVID-19 jab; they go up 14% after your second jab; they go up 21% after your third jab; 28% after your fourth; and 35% after you get another dose. And so on and so on.

Using this model, once you got to jab No. 10, your odds of dying would rise by 70%. Are those deadly enough odds for you?

Let's say you had a loaded gun in your hand to play a game of Russian roulette. Each time you pull the trigger your odds of dying go up by 7%. Would a 35% higher chance of dying by trigger pull number five worry you? Would you pull the trigger one more time as the odds increase?

But I have a warning about that 7% increase for every COVID-19 jab you take. I believe that's a best-case scenario.

These numbers were extrapolated out of data after only one to two years of Americans taking the COVID-19 jab. I've said from day one on my national radio and TV shows that this jab was developed without the proper testing, time frame or control groups. Big Pharma desperately tried to seal the vaccine trial results for 75 years. We now know what was in those trial results: lots of death and serious injuries.

I warned that anyone who took this jab would be a crash test dummy. I warned that we had no idea what would happen short term, let alone whether the harm would multiply over the long term.

From the data I've studied from highly vaccinated countries around the globe, it's clear to me that sudden deaths are accelerating. They're getting worse over time. So, a 7% increase in death after one jab today could increase to 15% or 20% over time. This is all a crap-shoot. No one really knows how bad this will get. We are all crash test dummies.

Worst of all, this analysis of deaths doesn't include injuries. See the VAERS report. For every death that could be directly attributed to the COVID-19 jab, there are 10 times more injuries and serious adverse reactions. Are you thrilled by the prospect of not dying, but living for the rest of your life with a damaged heart, facial paralysis or damaged immune system?

Many respected experts report that there are as many as 3 million new Americans added to the disability rolls since 2021 when the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out.

So, your odds of dying or being injured together may be 14% or 21% per jab. Or much higher. Which means after five jabs, over a 3-to-5-year period, your odds of dying or becoming very sick or disabled for life may be literally 100%.

Still want another jab? Are you ready to pull your sleeves up and test my theory?

If my educated guess is correct, I'm concerned how our society will function in a year, or two, when there won't be enough policemen, firemen, prison guards, paramedics, nurses, doctors, pilots, military members or simply enough employees left to run businesses. Society will cease to function.

What happens when there are 20 or 30 or 40 million vaccine injured Americans, and not enough doctors left to take care of them?

It's time to demand action, a congressional investigation and an immediate suspension of this COVID-19 vaccine program.

My fear is that it's already too late.

