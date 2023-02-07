A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldWHEN THE EARTH MOVES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Like the apocalypse': Videos show devastation after huge earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

Cold winter weather complicating rescue efforts and further endangering trapped survivors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2023 at 8:08pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A massive earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey’s Gaziantep region destroyed buildings and killed and injured thousands. Videos show the damage. (Screenshot of Facebook video shared by Daily Sabah)

A massive earthquake and aftershocks in Turkey’s Gaziantep region destroyed buildings and killed and injured thousands. Videos show the damage. (Screenshot of Facebook video shared by Daily Sabah)

(MIAMI HERALD) -- A powerful earthquake and numerous large aftershocks rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 6. Videos showed the devastating scenes where thousands have been killed or injured.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Nurdağı, Turkey, in the middle of the night on Feb. 6, according to the United States Geological Survey. A series of aftershocks — including a massive quake with a 7.5 magnitude — rocked the Gaziantep region for hours.

TRENDING: Taylor Swift's perverted Christianity: Sodomy is good, protecting babies is awful

The earthquakes flattened buildings in southern Turkey and northern Syria. Videos shared on Facebook by India Today and RTE News showed multi-story buildings crumbling in seconds, filling the streets with dust and rubble.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Disney slammed over new 'anti-white' cartoon for kids
Cindy Crawford reveals why she's jealous of her lookalike daughter
'Like the apocalypse': Videos show devastation after huge earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
Theater of the absurd in J6 courtrooms
Season 3 finale for 'The Chosen' lands in Top 10 in weekend box office
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×