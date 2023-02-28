'Like having two popes': Pelosi reportedly wielding power from behind scenes

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

As the House of Representatives transitions to new leadership, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi still holds onto power behind the scenes, according to Politico.

After nearly two decades of power, Pelosi had to yield her speakership to Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, but is still calling shots from the sidelines, Politico reported. Fellow House Democrats are conflicted on who to look to, finding it difficult to see the former speaker as a regular member of the caucus.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' more than doubles industry estimates at box office on opening weekend

It’s “almost like having two popes,” Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan told Politico.“It’s actually gotten a lot better than some people would have predicted.”

While Pelosi still grasps onto her power, she mostly keeps out of daily operations to allow new Democratic minority leadership to take hold, like Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, according to Politico.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and former Majority Whip James Clyburn, who now serves as assistant Democratic leader, have also adjusted to the new minority leadership.

Is Nancy Pelosi still a significant factor in American politics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (7 Votes) 12% (1 Votes)

“They have a prestige and a status and gravitas that’s still pretty high. And they don’t want to step on the current leadership’s toes,” Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois told Politico.

Pelosi has been informing members about what might happen in a likely debt limit argument with the House Republicans, as she had a similar experience before, Politico reported. The former speaker doesn’t have any committee assignments.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!