A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ON CAPITOL HILL
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Like having two popes': Pelosi reportedly wielding power from behind scenes

Fellow House Democrats are conflicted on who to look to

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:28am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gives remarks before President Joe Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., gives remarks before President Joe Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

As the House of Representatives transitions to new leadership, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi still holds onto power behind the scenes, according to Politico.

After nearly two decades of power, Pelosi had to yield her speakership to Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, but is still calling shots from the sidelines, Politico reported. Fellow House Democrats are conflicted on who to look to, finding it difficult to see the former speaker as a regular member of the caucus.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' more than doubles industry estimates at box office on opening weekend

It’s “almost like having two popes,” Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan told Politico.“It’s actually gotten a lot better than some people would have predicted.”

While Pelosi still grasps onto her power, she mostly keeps out of daily operations to allow new Democratic minority leadership to take hold, like Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, according to Politico.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and former Majority Whip James Clyburn, who now serves as assistant Democratic leader, have also adjusted to the new minority leadership.

Is Nancy Pelosi still a significant factor in American politics?

“They have a prestige and a status and gravitas that’s still pretty high. And they don’t want to step on the current leadership’s toes,” Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois told Politico.

Pelosi has been informing members about what might happen in a likely debt limit argument with the House Republicans, as she had a similar experience before, Politico reported. The former speaker doesn’t have any committee assignments.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Diversity jobs drying up as big businesses tighten their belts
Biden EPA won't test for chemical compounds after toxic train derailment
'Like having two popes': Pelosi reportedly wielding power from behind scenes
Biden opens probe into illegal immigrant children working in U.S. cereal factories
Biden has an 'otherworldly disconnection' from what's happening in U.S., Tucker Carlson says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×