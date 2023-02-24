A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Lord of the Rings' reboot inspires outrage from fans

'We get it already y'all hate Tolkien'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 24, 2023 at 12:18pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Fans of the blockbuster "Lord of the Rings" franchise came out in force on Twitter after it was announced another film series was in the works.

The Warner Bros. movie studio announced Thursday that the studio had struck a deal to make "multiple" films based off the beloved book series by J.R.R. Tolkien, Variety reported. The project would be developed through WB label New Line Cinema, which produced the original three films directed by Peter Jackson and released in 2001-2003.

While some fans were upset by the news and rejected the suggestion the series needed a reboot, others posed creative ideas for the studio or made light of the situation.

Read the full story ›

