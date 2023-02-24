'Lord of the Rings' reboot inspires outrage from fans

(FOX NEWS) – Fans of the blockbuster "Lord of the Rings" franchise came out in force on Twitter after it was announced another film series was in the works.

The Warner Bros. movie studio announced Thursday that the studio had struck a deal to make "multiple" films based off the beloved book series by J.R.R. Tolkien, Variety reported. The project would be developed through WB label New Line Cinema, which produced the original three films directed by Peter Jackson and released in 2001-2003.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

While some fans were upset by the news and rejected the suggestion the series needed a reboot, others posed creative ideas for the studio or made light of the situation.

TRENDING: State investigates after poll watcher says ballot shredding captured on video during 2022 Election Night

Read the full story ›