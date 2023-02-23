Mad cow disease detected in Brazil

(ZEROHEDGE) – Brazil, the world's biggest beef exporter, suspended beef shipments to China as a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) was detected, according to Bloomberg, citing the country's agriculture and livestock ministry.

Brazil's Minister for Agriculture, Carlos Favaro, said the animal illness known as mad cow disease was found on a small farm in the northern state of Para.

Favaro said the World Organization for Animal Health had been notified. Samples of the infected animal were sent to the organization's reference laboratory in Canada to determine if the case was "atypical."

