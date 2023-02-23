A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mad cow disease detected in Brazil

Forces beef trade with China to halt

Published February 23, 2023 at 3:58pm
Published February 23, 2023 at 3:58pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Brazil, the world's biggest beef exporter, suspended beef shipments to China as a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) was detected, according to Bloomberg, citing the country's agriculture and livestock ministry.

Brazil's Minister for Agriculture, Carlos Favaro, said the animal illness known as mad cow disease was found on a small farm in the northern state of Para.

Favaro said the World Organization for Animal Health had been notified. Samples of the infected animal were sent to the organization's reference laboratory in Canada to determine if the case was "atypical."


