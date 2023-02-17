A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mainstream media continues to push false 'COVID heart' narrative to explain excess deaths

Claim myocarditis caused by disease, not vaccine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2023 at 3:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – CBS joins the chorus of mainstream media outlets promoting the false narrative that covid is the cause of a sharp increase in excess heart failure deaths around the world. The concept of "covid heart" has been thoroughly debunked by multiple studies, yet the lie continues to persist because of media disinformation.

An early report that set in motion fears of a Covid-heart disease connection was published in JAMA Cardiology on July 27, 2020. German researchers claimed that 78% of recently recovered Covid-19 patients had “abnormal” signs on their cardiac magnetic resonance scans and 60% showed signs of inflamed heart muscle, a condition known as myocarditis. Those astonishing numbers were covered in nearly 400 news outlets. The report has so far been viewed more than 900,000 times – a rarity for academic papers.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Soon after its publication, however, the paper was criticized for statistical and methodologic errors. It eventually underwent a long but much quieter correction that indicated that many of the abnormalities were only marginally more common among those recovering from Covid-19 than among similar control individuals who had not had Covid-19.

TRENDING: Bruce Willis' family announces diagnosis of 'cruel disease'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Don Lemon absent from 'CNN This Morning' after sexist rant
San Francisco Bay Area housing market crashes, prices plunge 35% from crazy peak
Bank of America strategist: 'This is not your typical recession'
Credit card debt soars to new record as high inflation squeezes Americans
Major newspaper suggests you should stop eating to save money
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×