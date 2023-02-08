A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Major Christian church considers gender-neutral God

'God is not sexed, unlike humanity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 8, 2023 at 12:02am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE TELEGRAPH) -- For decades, the gender of God has prompted debate within the Church, with many calling for male pronouns He and Him, as well as reference to Our Father, to be scrapped in favour of either gender neutral or female alternatives.

Now, in what would mark a departure from centuries of tradition, bishops are to launch a project “on gendered language” referencing God in church services later this year.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The move has been criticised by conservatives, who have warned that “male and female imagery is not interchangeable”. However, liberal Christians have welcomed it, claiming that “a theological misreading of God as exclusively male is a driver of much continuing discrimination and sexism against women.”

TRENDING: What's next in American education? Look to this one state

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major Christian church considers gender-neutral God
'Not normal': Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'left-wing culture war' in SOTU response
WATCH: What Biden said in State of the Union, and what he actually meant
WATCH: Biden booed for claiming GOP wants to cut Social Security, Medicare
WATCH LIVE: Biden's State of the Union address
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×