Major city declares state of emergency after ransomware attack

IT specialists now busy with recovery, restoration

Published February 16, 2023 at 3:16pm
(NEWS NATION NOW) – A week-long ransomware attack in Oakland, California, has taken some city systems offline, triggering a local state of emergency. Though emergency services were not affected, several city services were taken down by the attacks. IT specialists are now busy with recovery and restoration, according to the city website.

Most attacks are carried out by sophisticated gangs on the dark web using phishing emails as a way into systems, according to cybersecurity expert Sai Huda.

The Cybercatch CEO also said many hackers are succeeding in getting ransom payouts, often in cryptocurrency, averaging just over $2 million.

