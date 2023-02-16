A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major nation's threat to pro-life free speech is closer than you think

Bill being put forth for 'buffer zones' around abortion facilities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2023 at 12:46pm
(FOX NEWS) – Currently up for debate in the Parliament of the United Kingdom is a bill to put in place so-called "buffer zones" around abortion facilities throughout all of England and Wales. This could amount to one of the most egregious violations of free expression in the modern Western world.

Five U.K. municipalities already have these censorship zones in place, offering a harrowing glimpse into the largescale consequences for fundamental freedoms that surely will follow should this become a nationwide reality. In the past two months alone, the U.K. has seen the force of the law levied against three individuals for alleged breaches of censorship zones around abortion facilities.

Shortly before Christmas, video footage depicting the arrest of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce went viral. For many years, Isabel has volunteered her time to support pregnant women in need. For choosing to pray, in silence—in a censorship zone—she was interrogated, searched, arrested, and ultimately charged for "protest" and "engaging in an act that is intimidating to service users." Notably, the abortion facility was closed at the time that she stopped to pray. And yet, for silent prayer, she could be deemed a criminal in the eyes of the law.

Read the full story ›

