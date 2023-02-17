Major newspaper suggests you should stop eating to save money

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The Wall Street Journal published a report today that suggests Americans should combat economic strife by only eating two meals per day. It sounds like a Babylon Bee story, but less amusing.

Eggs, cereals, fruit and coffee are among the foods that have rocketed in price the most, and so perhaps breakfast should just be consigned to the dustbin of history, according to the report.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report notes “Egg prices increased 8.5% in January from a month earlier and are up 70.1% over the past year, the highest annual rate since 1973.” It continues, “The deadliest avian-influenza outbreak on record has devastated poultry flocks across the U.S., leading the price of eggs to rise more than any other grocery item in 2022, according to Information Resources Inc. U.S. egg inventories were 29% lower in the final week of December 2022 than at the beginning of 2022, according to the USDA.”

TRENDING: Bruce Willis' family announces diagnosis of 'cruel disease'

Read the full story ›