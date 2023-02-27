Major U.S. county forced to remove 1.2 million voters for telling reason

For those who repeatedly have claimed there's no election fraud, or only extremely small and very rare cases, the result of a lawsuit in Los Angeles County should be a lesson.

The action, brought by government watchdog Judicial Watch, is forcing the removal of 1.2 million names from the voter registration rolls.

It's because they all are ineligible to vote.

Judicial Watch said the county removed actually 1,207,613 names under the terms of a lawsuit settlement agreement.

Judicial Watch had sued on its own behalf as well as four lawfully registered voters in the county.

"Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Los Angeles County sent almost 1.6 million address confirmation notices in 2019 to voters listed as 'inactive' on its voter rolls," Judicial Watch said. "Under the federal National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), voters who do not respond to the notices and who do not vote in the following two federal elections must be removed from the voter rolls. The settlement also required an update to the state’s online NVRA manual to make it clear that ineligible names must be removed and to notify each California county that they are obliged to do this."

"This long overdue voter roll clean-up of 1.2 million registrations in Los Angeles County is a historic victory and means California elections are less at risk for fraud," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "Building on this success, Judicial Watch will continue its lawsuits and activism to clean up voter rolls and to promote and protect cleaner elections."

Judicial Watch has brought cases aimed at cleaning up voter rolls or eliminating other problems in multiple states, including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, California and Hawaii.

The report from Judicial Watch said it actually discovered the county had allowed more than 20% of its registered voters to become inactive without removing them from the voter list.

Judicial Watch said it "recently settled federal election integrity lawsuit against New York City after the city removed 441,083 ineligible names from the voter rolls and promised to take reasonable steps going forward to clean its voter registration lists."

Other resolutions also have come recently in Kentucky, North Carolina, Maryland and other jurisdictions. Hundreds of thousands of votes have been involved in the disputes, meaning the door actually was open far enough so that a concerted effort to manipulate the situation could have resulted in the wrong candidate being named winner in some races.

A comment at the Federalist explained, "Back in 2017 when Judicial Watch first filed its lawsuit, it argued Los Angeles County had more registered voters than residents eligible to register and the 'highest number of inactive registrations of any single county in the country.' According to data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission at that time, voter registration for the county was 112 percent of its adult citizen population."

