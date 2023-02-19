A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man charged in shootings of 2 outside synagogues

Federal hate crimes could put him behind bars for life

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 18, 2023 at 8:30pm
(Image by Ri Butov from Pixabay)

(NBC PALM SPRINGS) – A 28-year-old former Riverside resident suspected of shooting two Jewish men after they left West Los Angeles synagogues less than 24 hours apart was charged Friday with two federal hate crime counts that could put him behind bars for life.

Jaime Tran, who was arrested Thursday by Cathedral City police, was charged with committing hate crime acts in connection with the shootings, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday.

The complaint alleges that Tran targeted the two victims because they were Jewish or he believed them to be Jewish. Because the complaint contains allegations that Tran attempted to murder the two victims, the maximum possible penalty for each of the two hate crimes is life without parole in federal prison.

WND News Services
