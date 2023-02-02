Man dies after brawl breaks out between parents at school basketball game

(FOX NEWS) -- Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed in a brawl at a middle-school basketball game.

Russell Giroux, 60, was pronounced dead at the hospital after a "large fight involving multiple spectators" broke out at the game between seventh- and eighth-graders between Alburgh and St. Albans at the Alburgh Community Education Center.

Police said troopers arrived after the melee took place, and some participants departed the school. When troopers arrived, Giroux "subsequently sought medical attention, was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, and was pronounced dead at the hospital."

