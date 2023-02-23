A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million

Has kept moniker since 1970

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:54am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(UPI) – A California man who has had a customized license plate reading "CASH" registered in his name since 1970 is now selling the plate with an asking price of $2 million.

Claude Arthur Stuart Hamrick, 83, a retired San Jose patent lawyer, is offering the rights to his vanity plate for sale via website PlateBroker.com.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hamrick said his license plate has read "CASH" since 1970. "Every time I traded cars, the dealers tried to buy it from me. Every car dealer in San Jose wanted that plate," Hamrick told the San Jose Mercury News. "I told them I wouldn't sell it for a million dollars."

TRENDING: Life-and-death problem with highly touted lab-grown meat?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Feds reveal what caused toxic train derailment in Ohio
Hundreds of students' mental health records leaked online after dark web hack
State officials use activity on voting to ask students about abortion stance
Teacher saluted Hitler, told students they were 'indoctrinated' against truth about Jews
Pastor, congregation stop gunmen in church with prayer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×