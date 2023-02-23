Man selling his 'CASH' vanity plate for $2 million

(UPI) – A California man who has had a customized license plate reading "CASH" registered in his name since 1970 is now selling the plate with an asking price of $2 million.

Claude Arthur Stuart Hamrick, 83, a retired San Jose patent lawyer, is offering the rights to his vanity plate for sale via website PlateBroker.com.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hamrick said his license plate has read "CASH" since 1970. "Every time I traded cars, the dealers tried to buy it from me. Every car dealer in San Jose wanted that plate," Hamrick told the San Jose Mercury News. "I told them I wouldn't sell it for a million dollars."

TRENDING: Life-and-death problem with highly touted lab-grown meat?

Read the full story ›