Man serving 15 years for homicide tries to escape prison disguised as a sheep

Taken into custody after crawling through field wearing fuzzy coat

Published February 16, 2023 at 12:08pm
(NEW YORK POST) – He was a real-life wolf in sheep’s clothing. José Luis Callisaya Diaz attempted to escape from Chonchocoro, a maximum security prison in Bolivia, earlier this month by wrapping himself in sheepskin and crawling through the grassland surrounding the jail.

The inmate, also known as “El Araña,” used his fleece coat to sneak past security and attempted to break through one of the prison’s external walls on Feb. 4. Despite his sneaky attempts, security noticed Diaz, who is serving 15 years for homicide, was not in his cell.

Photos of his bizarre attempted escape show the prisoner crawling around on all fours in a field while wearing the fuzzy coat before he was taken back into custody.

