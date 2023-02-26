Mark Wahlberg opens up about his Catholic faith

(FOX NEWS) – As Christians across the world begin the season of Lent, Mark Wahlberg is spotlighting the importance of faith and the ground-breaking impact his devotion to God has had on his personal and professional life.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," the Hollywood actor expressed immense gratitude for his relationship with religion, touting that it has provided him with a "world" of "opportunity."

"[The faith] part of the discipline has really afforded me all the other wonderful things in my life, my family, my career, being able to turn my life around. I grew up from very humble beginnings, obviously had a troubled youth," Wahlberg explained, Saturday.

