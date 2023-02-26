A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mark Wahlberg opens up about his Catholic faith

Actor reflects on the special moment God called him home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 25, 2023 at 9:26pm
Actor Mark Wahlberg (Video screenshot)

Actor Mark Wahlberg (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – As Christians across the world begin the season of Lent, Mark Wahlberg is spotlighting the importance of faith and the ground-breaking impact his devotion to God has had on his personal and professional life.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," the Hollywood actor expressed immense gratitude for his relationship with religion, touting that it has provided him with a "world" of "opportunity."

"[The faith] part of the discipline has really afforded me all the other wonderful things in my life, my family, my career, being able to turn my life around. I grew up from very humble beginnings, obviously had a troubled youth," Wahlberg explained, Saturday.

Read the full story ›

