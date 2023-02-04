A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Massive explosion': Something is happening in the skies of Montana

Chinese spy balloon has been main topic of discussion all day

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 3, 2023 at 9:29pm
(THE LIBERTY DAILY) – Corporate media and other interested parties are scrambling to verify a video dropped Friday on Twitter of what appears to be a rocket trail and a large explosion in the skies over Billings, Montana.

According to user Dolly Moore: "Ok, so here’s what I just caught I few minutes ago out my window. I saw a jet go by so fast and then explosion in the sky. Holy crap! Billings MT. pic.twitter.com/swr8ERC6pf"

A Chinese spy balloon has been the main topic of discussion all day. It is believed the balloon is currently over Illinois or Missouri, but reports of at least one other balloon in Canada have come in over the last few hours. Whether any of this is related to the explosion in Montana is unclear, but something is happening.

'Massive explosion' in sky over Billings, Montana (Twitter video screenshot, Dolly Moore, @MMtTreasures)

WND News Services
