'I have a master's degree!': Watch teacher ferociously mock parental involvement

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A teacher speaking out against parental rights legislation in Arizona Wednesday cited her master’s degree while mocking parents seeking involvement in school curricula.

“I have a master’s degree,” the teacher said in the video dated Feb. 15. “Because when I got certified, I was told I had to have a master’s degree to be an Arizona-certified teacher. We all have advanced degrees. What do the parents have? Are we vetting the backgrounds of our parents? Are we allowing the parents to choose the curriculum and the books that our children are going to read?”

The Arizona legislature is considering SB1700, introduced by Republican state Sen. Justine Wadsack and Republican state Reps. Rachel Jones and Cory McGarr, which would allow parents to have the ability to review books and material used in the schools for 120 days before they are available to students, and to allow them to request the removal of books that are “lewd or sexual in nature, to promote gender fluidity or gender pronouns or to groom children into normalizing pedophilia.”

“This blatantly unconstitutional and viciously transphobic bill would mean the total erasure of trans identity and gender nonconformity from school materials,” Equality Arizona said on their website, where the legislation was labeled “anti-LGBTQ.”

Parents across the country have raised objections to books with sexually explicit content in recent years, prompting some states to act to remove them from schools.

Oklahoma announced a rule Feb. 10 that would allow the state to strip schools of certification if they make “pornographic materials or sexualized content” available in school libraries. Florida pulled multiple books on the grounds of having explicit content, including “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida clashed with the College Board over an Advanced Placement class in African-American Studies that would have included elements of Critical Race Theory, which holds that America is systemically racist and seeks to hold groups of people accountable for the actions of their ancestors, and queer theory. The College Board modified the course.

“The purpose of public education is not to teach only what parents want their children to be taught, it is to teach them what society needs them to be taught,” the teacher said, quoting the Michigan Democratic Party.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

