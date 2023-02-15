A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Matt Gaetz cleared: DOJ won't charge congressman with crimes in sex-trafficking probe

Maintained his innocence in alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl, purportedly paying her to travel with him

Published February 15, 2023 at 2:25pm
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at the Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- The Justice Department will not pursue charges against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after a yearslong probe into sex trafficking allegations.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gaetz's office confirmed that "the Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes."

Gaetz has maintained his innocence in the matter since it was first reported in March 2021 that he was under investigation over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him.

